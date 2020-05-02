HYDERABAD: The price of LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 162.50 per cylinder in Delhi. Now, the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder would cost Rs 581.50 instead of Rs 744.
The Oil marketing companies have enforced similar cuts in other parts of the country like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, etc. In Mumbai, the price of the cylinder will be Rs 579 instead of Rs 714.50 earlier. In Kolkata and Chennai, LPG cylinders will be sold at Rs 584.50 and Rs 569.50 respectively. This is the third consecutive monthly cut in the cooking gas rates.
A panic buying of the LPG cylinders took place after the announcement of nationwide lockdown in the country due to the outbreak of coronavirus.
Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year and the subsidy will be transferred directly to the bank accounts. The government of India has started a program Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY)to provide 3 LPG cylinders free to over 8 crore beneficiaries Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY) from April to June this year.
The international benchmark rate of LPG and the exchange rate of the US dollar and rupee will determine the price of LPG cylinders in India.
