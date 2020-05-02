NEW DELHI: The centre on Friday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown for two more weeks after May 3 till May 17. This lockdown 3 restrictions are, however, different for different coronavirus containment zones.

The decision of extension of lockdown came after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Friday.

Though the centre has decided to give some considerable relaxations in green and orange zones, while only essential operations will continue to operate in red zones.

List of activities which is not allowed across the country irrespective of the zone from May 4 to May 17:

All schools, colleges and other educational and training/coaching institutions will remain shut

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road is prohibited.

Any kind of social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings are also prohibited till May 17

All religious places or places of worhip like mosques, temples, dargahs and churches will remain closed for public.

Large public gatherings and events are prohibited.

Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes and other clubs cannot resume their operations until may 17.

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants to remain closed.

However, according to the new guidlines issued by the centre, the movement of persons by air, rail and road will be allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by MHA.

