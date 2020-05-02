NEW DELHI: Despite only four districts in Kashmir declared as red zone, the state administration said it would treat the whole region of Kashmir as red zone and there will be no relaxation. The move comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced further lockdown extension for two more weeks from May 4.



Kashmir divisional commissioner P.K. Pole said that all 10 districts of Kashmir will be treated as red zone until further notice.



"We cannot afford to lower the guard at this time. All the ten districts of the Valley will be treated as the red zone until further orders.



"We have only one district classified as the green zone which is the Pulwama district, and some new cases have come to light even in this district," Pole told media, a leading daily reported.



In Kashmir, Bandipora, Srinagar, Shopian and Anantnag were declared red zone and only Pulwama was classified as green zone.



Under orange zone are: Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Ganderbal and Baramulla.



In Jammu, no district has been classified as the red zone, and all the ten districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Kishtwar have fallen into the category of the orange zone.



The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 37,336 and the toll rose to 1,218, according to the health ministry’s Saturday morning update at 8 am.



