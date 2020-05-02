NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 37,776, while the death toll stood at 1,223. India registered an increase of 71 deaths and a record jump of 2,411 cases in 24 hours.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 26,565, while 10,017 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

Around 26.52 per cent patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.

A total of 71 deaths were reported since Friday evening -- 26 from Maharashtra, 22 from Gujarat, eight from Madhya Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, three from Karnataka, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.