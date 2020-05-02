NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry announced on Saturday that the number of positive coronavirus cases in the country rose to 37,776, while the death toll stood at 1,223. India registered an increase of 71 deaths and a record jump of 2,411 cases in 24 hours.
The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 26,565, while 10,017 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.
Around 26.52 per cent patients have recovered so far, the ministry said.
A total of 71 deaths were reported since Friday evening -- 26 from Maharashtra, 22 from Gujarat, eight from Madhya Pradesh, four from Rajasthan, three from Karnataka, two each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Haryana, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.
Of the 1,223 deaths, state wise fatalities stand at: Maharashtra (485), Gujarat (236), Madhya Pradesh (145), Rajasthan (62), Delhi (61), Uttar Pradesh (43) and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at 33 each, Tamil Nadu (28), Telangana (26), Karnataka (25).
Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir (8), Kerala and Haryana (4 each), and Jharkhand and Bihar have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each.
Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each.
According to the health ministry data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 11,506, followed by Gujarat (4,721), Delhi (3,738), Madhya Pradesh (2,719), Rajasthan (2,666), Tamil Nadu (2,526) and Uttar Pradesh (2,455).
The number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 1,525 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,057 in Telangana.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding, "179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing."
Statewise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.
