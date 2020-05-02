71 fatalities have been reported on Friday taking the death toll to 1218. Meanwhile, a total of 9951 patients have been succesfully cured and discharged from hospitals. The active cases in the country stands at 26167.

Maharashtra continued to remain the most-affected Indian state with a total of 11,506 cases. The state registered 26 new deaths in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat and Delhi to remain worst hit with the virus.

The Indian government extended the lockdown by another two weeks on Friday. The third phase of the lockdown, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been extended by two weeks. The second phase will end on 3 May.

However, few considerable relaxations are given to the districts across the country which are under orange and green zones. Strict restrictions will continue for red zones with containment and hotspot areas.

