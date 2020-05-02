NEW DELHI: The number of COVID-19 personnel in a Delhi-based battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country's largest paramilitary, has risen to 122 after 12 more diagnosed with the virus, officials said.

According to media reports, the men belong to the 31st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-III area of the national capital, that has been entirely sealed after the huge numbers of the COVID-19 infection started building up over the last few days.

Out of the 112 samples taken, 12 more tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a senior official said.

As per reports, all the personnel suffering from the viral infection have been admitted to various hospitals in Delhi.

Out of 122, only one death has been so far. A 55-year-old CRPF personnel on March 28 succumbed to coronavirus illness.

These huge numbers in a single battalion (of over 1,000 troopers) has rung alarm bells in Indian army.

Officials have indicated that the primary source of the COVID-19 infection in this unit could be a constable (nursing assistant) who joined this battalion after finishing his leave period at his home in the NCR.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highes single-day jump after reported more than 2,000 cases in last 24 hours while 71 deaths due to coronavirus have been registered across the country.

