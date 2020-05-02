NEW DELHI: To fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre on Friday made it mandatory for government and private sector employees to use Aarogya Setu mobile app.

The Aarogya Setu mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of COVID-19 infection. It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

Organisations have been asked to ensure 100 per cent coverage.

The Union Home Ministry also said the mobile app will be must for people living in COVID-19 containment zones.

"Use of Aarogya Setu app shall be made mandatory for all employees, both private and public. It shall be the responsibility of the head of the respective organisations to ensure 100% coverage of this app among the employees," the ministry's statement read.

This announcement follows after the Ministry of Home Affairs decided that the nationwide lockdown will further extend for two weeks from May 4, however with relaxations in Orange and Green zones.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 37,336 and the toll rose to 1,218, according to the health ministry’s Saturday morning update at 8 am.

