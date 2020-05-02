NEW DELHI: At least 44 people who were living in the same apartment in Kapashera village of New Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, May 2. They had undergone COVID-19 tests ten days earlier and the reports came today.

According to the reports, Delhi police has sealed the apartment on April 19, after one person living in the apartment was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 18.

Tests were also conducted on 175 people living in the same locality as a precautionary measure. Out of the 175 samples, results for 67 tested samples have arrived today from which 44 tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital.

Delhi has reported 3,738 COVID-19 cases till now while 61 people have died due to the virus in national capital. Delhi is one among the most affected state due to COVID-19 in India.

The Centre has listed all 11 six districts of Delhi as red zone keeping in view the COVID-19 prevalence in the state.

