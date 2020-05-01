NEW DELHI: In view of inability of parents having visitation rights to meet their children physically due to nationwide lockdown, the Supreme Court has directed that parents may resort to electronic means for the same.

A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, SK Kaul and BR Gavai gave a suggestion of substitution of physical contact with video conference and stated, “if they have visitation rights, we suggest that electronic contact instead of physical visits can be substituted in these times. The parties can arrive at a mutually acceptable arrangements in this behalf. if there is an aggrieved party, the same can approach the Family Court.”

These directions were given during the petitioner's Tanuj Dhawan’s contention that because of lockdown, children were unable to interact with their parents even though they have visitation rights for the purpose.

Dhawan, an Asst. Professor at Delhi University had raised concerns regarding mental health of children due to inability to maintain contact with their parents having due visitation rights. He said, “Many couples who are either separated or divorced are having visitation rights for their children from the Court but due to restrictions of movement they are unable to exercise same which would cause serious concern over mental well being of the concerned child.”

