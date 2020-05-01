India could emerge as an alternative destination for all those companies which are on an exit mode from China. COVID-19 had changed the relationship between China and other countries in all aspects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already asked the state governments to sketch strategies to attract investments from companies exiting from China. Modi discussed with his top ministerial colleagues on how to reach out to the companies.

The meeting comes days after Modi spoke about the need to make India self-reliant in the production of electronic goods, medicines, etc. The government of India is already working on a 'China plus One' strategy to give support to the firms to look at the manufacturing facilities outside China.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that the US is in talks with India for restructuring the global supply chains and he also praised New Delhi for the export ban on critical medical supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many MNCs are looking for alternative bases for production as there was an increase in wages in China; India was seeking the advantage of this situation. Post corona the world would see a great recalibration of geopolitical ties.

The government of India is looking to provide additional financing to create new estates and economic zones in the industrial corridors.

