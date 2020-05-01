In a new order, the Centre has classified all the six metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – as red zones.

The recovery rate for COVID-19 patients in India showed significant improvement and stood at 25.19% on Thursday over 13% which was reported 14 days ago, the health ministry said in its regular press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

It also said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country has now improved to 11 days from 3-4 days. Health officials say the ongoing lockdown since March 25 has prevented a surge of infections.

Globally, COVID-19 has infected 32.56 lakh people and killed at least 2.33 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

