NEW DELHI: The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 35,043 on Friday morning and the toll stood at 1,147, according to the Union Health Ministry's update at 8 am.
While active cases stand at 25,007, the number of recovered patients stands at 8,889. Among the states, Maharashtra has crossed the 10,000-mark, with over 10,498 cases, followed by Gujarat (4,395), Delhi (3,515), Madhya Pradesh (2,660), Rajasthan (2,584).
In a new order, the Centre has classified all the six metros – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad – as red zones.
The recovery rate for COVID-19 patients in India showed significant improvement and stood at 25.19% on Thursday over 13% which was reported 14 days ago, the health ministry said in its regular press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.
It also said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country has now improved to 11 days from 3-4 days. Health officials say the ongoing lockdown since March 25 has prevented a surge of infections.
Globally, COVID-19 has infected 32.56 lakh people and killed at least 2.33 lakh people, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
