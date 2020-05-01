NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 35,365 on Friday evening and the toll stood at 1,152.

The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 stands at 9,052.

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown has been extended by two more weeks from May 4 with "considerable relaxations" in orange and green zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs said today.

The Ministry has also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities during this period, based on risk profiling of districts in red (hot-spots), green and orange zones. It also permits considerable relaxations in the green and orange zones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14 till May 3 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, all six metros - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad - have been declared red zones by the Centre on Friday. The cities are likely to see no exemptions from the ministry's rules after the second phase of the lockdown ends on May 3.

The ministry has also split 733 districts into red, orange and green zones based on the severity of COVID-19 infections in each of these areas.

While green zones are the ones that have zero confirmed cases till date, or no cases in the last 21 days, while red zones will be classified as the ones taking into account total number of active cases, doubling time of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. Those that are neither red or green will be defined as green.

There are 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones in the country.

The ministry added that the list will be revised every week or earlier and said that the states and Union Territories will be informed.

The MHA also allowed movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and “other persons” by special train. The Indian Railways subsequently issued a slew of guidelines for train travel. A special train ferrying stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand began its journey earlier today.

