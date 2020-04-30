MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday morning, was cremated at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Mumbai later in the evening. One of the most adored stars of yesteryears, Rishi passed away while receiving treatment for his cancer ailment at Shri HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

A select few of Bollywood celebrities besides the close family members attend the last rites and bid tearful farewell to the departed star. Besides the late actor’s wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt were among the other attendees. While Ranbir Kapoor led the hearse that carried Rishi Kapoor’s mortal remains, Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt followed it in a car.

This is the second tragedy striking the film industry in two days after versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away on Wednesday due to colon infection.

The news of Rishi's death was confirmed by actor Amitabh Bachchan and Randhir Kapoor. As the news came in, netizens including celebrities, politicians and sports fraternity started expressing their grief over the actor's demise.

And now, a new video has gone viral on social media, and although we cannot verify the authenticity of the clip on whether it was indeed his last video, it makes us teary-eyed seeing him looking cheerful and jovial as he enjoyed listening to a song sung by a health care staff.

Apart from patiently listening to the man croon the song, he also gives him his blessings.

Take a look at the video here: