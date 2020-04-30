Ghaziabad: The pandemic lockdown is making people to do bizzare things and this quirky incident will prove it! On Wednesday, the Sahibabad Police in Uttar Pradesh was surprised when a mother came to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with his wife.
“I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage,” the teary-eyed mother said while speaking to media.
Take a look at the video shared by one of the national media Editor:
Meanwhile the son, 26-year-old Guddu, said: “I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar.”
However, he added that he could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses.
"I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed,” he added.
After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown. So, Guddu decided to bring his wife to his mother's house and he did.
However, Sahibabad Police gave solution to the family dispute in the end as Guddu's mother was not ready to accept their marriage. Police has asked Savita’s house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.
