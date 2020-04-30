Meanwhile the son, 26-year-old Guddu, said: “I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar.”

However, he added that he could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses.

"I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed,” he added.

After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown. So, Guddu decided to bring his wife to his mother's house and he did.

However, Sahibabad Police gave solution to the family dispute in the end as Guddu's mother was not ready to accept their marriage. Police has asked Savita’s house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.

