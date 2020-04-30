Earlier in the day, the ministry allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and others stranded at various places to return to their homes, thirty-six days after a nationwide lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown was first announced by the Prime Minister on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 33,062, and 1,079 people have died from the disease so far, according to Worldometer data. Globally, 3,220,346 people have been infected by corona and the total number of deaths from the disease is 228,236. Indian states hit with most cases are Maharashtra (9,915), Gujarat (4,082), Delhi (3,439), Madhya Pradesh (2,561), Rajasthan (2,438), Tamil Nadu (2,162), and UP (2,134). In a significant development, the Centre has now allowed the movement of migrant labourers, students, pilgrims and tourists who do not have symptoms of coronavirus back to their home states. It issued a set of guidelines to this effect on Wednesday.

