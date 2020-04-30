LUCKNOW: At a time when most of his neighbours were travelling far and wide to procure essential commodities during the lockdown time, a man in Uttar Pradesh too travelled long, but only to tie the knot and bring the bride back to his place. His determination to not miss the wedding date at any cost made him travel 100 kilometres on a bicycle from Hamirpur to Mahiba district in Uttar Pradesh.

He not only accomplished the biking mission and got married to the woman he was destined to, but even brought his bride all the back home on the same bicycle. Isn’t this some kind of a ‘destination wedding’ then?

According to reports, Kalku Prajapathi, a resident of Pauthiya jumped on to his bicycle on April 27th and travelled to Puniya village in Mahoba district where his bride Rinki lived. As reports suggested, he reached his destination by evening the same day.

All major activities including marriages were put off due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread. But this man was firm on tying the knot with Rinki on the very date that was fixed earlier.

As the first leg of Kalku’s biking expedition ended successfully in Puniya village on April 27th evening, his marriage with Rinki was performed at the Baba Dhyanidas Ashram on the next day, April 28th. But Kalku was still unrelenting even after his marriage.Without wasting any time, he returned to his native village along with Rinki on the same bicycle on Wednesday.

“I wanted a memorable wedding but I never imagined that it would happen in this manner,” said Kalku while recollecting his cycling escapade.

By his own admission, he was physically exhausted but is very happy, he got married on the same date fixed earlier and even brought the bride back home!

