NEW DELHI: The recovery rate for COVID-19 patients in India showed significant improvement and stood at 25.19% on Thursday over 13% which was reported 14 days ago, the Health Ministry said. It also said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the country has now improved to 11 days from 3-4 days.

A total of 8,324 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and 1,718 new cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 33,050 including 1,074 deaths, the officials said. The current fatality rate is 3.2% for COVID-19 in India, the Health Ministry added.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases was found to be between 11-20 days in Delhi, UP, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

In Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala the doubling rate is between 20-40 days, he added.

Health officials say the ongoing lockdown since March 25 has prevented a surge of infections.

