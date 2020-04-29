NEW DELHI: The official account of White house unfollowed Indian Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi just two weeks after it started following him on Twitter.



The White House is the residence and workplace of the President of the United States, which has 22 million followers on Twitter, but follows only 13 accounts now.



Nearly two weeks ago on April 11, the White House handle had started following Twitter handles related to India, which included PM Narenda Modi, Prime Minister's Office, President of India, the Indian Embassy in the US and the US Embassy in India among others. After this, the number of accounts followed by the White House was increased to 19, in which all foreign handles were seen as belonging to India.



However, all those accounts have been unfollowed by the White House on Twitter now and its followers list went to 13 again which included Donald Trump, the official account of the US President (POTUS), the first lady Melania Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence and a few others who are part of the Trump administration and communications team.

Also Read: Managed To Save Thousands Of Lives In Past 1.5 Months Due To Lockdown: Modi To CMs