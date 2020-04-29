MUMBAI: One of most versatlie actors of India cinema, Irrfan Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital toa where he was admitted to be put under observation for a colon infection.

The actor had been battling cancer since 2018 and had been seeking treatment for the same in India and abroad.

As soon as soon the news of his death broke, social media started flooding with condolences and grief messages. From Bollywood fraternity to politicians from across the nation expressed their grief after filmmaker Shoojit Sircar revealed the news.

Several politicos including PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, paid their respects to the late actor.

Chech out their tweets here: