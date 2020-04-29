MUMBAI: As soon as the global pandemic began, lot of misinformation and myths started surfacing on the internet. The virus outbreak has ignited fear among people and added to that various fake messages started circulating on social media platforms, which in turn were shared by others. The business of WhatsApp forwards and unverified information has raised serious concerns around public
awareness.
What's even more worrying is when those with huge fan following and influence begin furthering the spread of misinformation using their social media platforms.
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, an active Twitter user, has been called out several times for sharing misinformation on social media. This month, the 77-year-old was criticised for retweeting a post on Twitter that falsely showed an illuminated India on the world map. Earlier in March, he was also called out for a tweet which claimed vibrations from clapping and blowing conch shells as part of the Janta Curfew would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was "Amavasya", the darkest day of the month.
And now, #UninstallWhatsApp is trending on the microblogging site, Twitter. A section of Twitter users are demanding that Whatsapp from Amitabh Bachchan's phone should be disabled.
And now, netizens are signing a petition asking that the actor disable his WhatsApp.
A petition, created by a Twitter user is now making the rounds on Change.org, demanding that not only Amitabh Bachchan but also Businessman Anand Mahindra's WhatsApp accounts should be disabled.
The petition has already acquired over 1300 signatures on Twitter.
Earlier. Whatsapp has also restricted the forwards limit on its platform where users to can share forwarded content only to one chat at a time.
Coronavirus has already created uncertainty and anxiety, but misinformation is only making matters worse. So, it's everyone's responsibility to pread the right information on public platforms.
Also Read: Big B’s Throwback Click From His First Magazine Photoshoot Is Unmissable!