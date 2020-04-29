MUMBAI: As soon as the global pandemic began, lot of misinformation and myths started surfacing on the internet. The virus outbreak has ignited fear among people and added to that various fake messages started circulating on social media platforms, which in turn were shared by others. The business of WhatsApp forwards and unverified information has raised serious concerns around public

awareness.



What's even more worrying is when those with huge fan following and influence begin furthering the spread of misinformation using their social media platforms.



Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, an active Twitter user, has been called out several times for sharing misinformation on social media. This month, the 77-year-old was criticised for retweeting a post on Twitter that falsely showed an illuminated India on the world map. Earlier in March, he was also called out for a tweet which claimed vibrations from clapping and blowing conch shells as part of the Janta Curfew would have reduced or destroyed coronavirus potency as it was "Amavasya", the darkest day of the month.