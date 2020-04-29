HYDERABAD:Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that there will be no relaxation of lockdown after May 3 in Containment Zones and Red Zones.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday he said that the government had given relaxations to mitigate the problems faced by the people of the country by opening industries and business establishments in green zones. He urged the people not to venture out of their homes without wearing masks and maintain social distance at public places, he added.

Kishan Reddy also said that the migrant workers who were stranded in different states can be brought to their native states with the coordination of the state governments respectively,where they are stranded.

Discussions are also being held to about how to bring back people stranded in foreign countries, he said.

Citing that some of the states have urged the central government to withdraw the lockdown in a phased manner, he said that people should follow safety measures for two months even after the withdrawal of the lockdown. Relaxations given in green zones were efforts being taken to boost economy of the country, he added.

