NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 count have crossed t30,000-mark on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry. The states have recorded over 1,800 cases in last 24 hours, highest number of fresh cases reported in a single day since the pandemic.

With 1,897 confirmed cases in last 24 hours, the country's coronavirus tally stood at 31,332. Nearly 73 people lost their lives due to COVID-19. With this the deaths related to virus has climbed to 1,007.

Then total number of active cases are 22,629 while over 7,600 have been cured and discharged including one foriegn national case who migrated.

Maharashtra remains worst affected as it reported 31 deaths followed by Gujarat (19) in last 24 hours. As many as 728 people tested positive in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients to 9,318 in Maharashtra.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said 80 districts in the country have not witnessed any new COVID-19 case in the last seven days, while 47 districts have not registered any fresh case in the last 14 days.

In a media briefing, Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry said that Plasma therapy, a treatment which has become quite popular to cure coronavirus patients, should only be used only for research and trial purposes. The therapy could be life-threatening if it was not administered properly, he said.

