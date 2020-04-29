HYDERABAD: The government of India has directed that all the bank branches across the country will remain open throughout the coronavirus lockdown so that all the financial transactions can take place without any break.

According to the Reserve Bank of India website, public and private banks will remain closed for 13 days in May on account of various holidays. Here is the list of holidays.

1st May: Labour Day (All states)

3rd May: Sundays (All states)

7th April: Buddha Purnima (Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, Kochi, Imphal, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chennai, Bengaluru)

8th May: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (Kolkata)

9th May: Second Saturday (All states)

10th May: Sunday (All states)

17th May: Sunday (All states)

21st May: Shab-e-Kadar (Jammu, Srinagar)

22nd May: Jummat-ul-Vida (Jammu, Srinagar)

23rd May: Saturday (All states)

24th May: Sunday (All states)

25th May: Eid-ul-Fitr (All states)

31st May: Sunday (All states)

The banks are currently functioning with a minimum staff amid the ongoing lockdown which is being imposed in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus. India has been under lockdown since March 25 and it is continued till May 3.

The lockdown is expected to be lifted in some parts of the country where there are no corona positive cases after May 3 whereas lockdown may continue in the districts where there are COVID-19 hotspots.

