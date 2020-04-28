SURAT: A policeman received injuries when some angry locals allegedly started throwing stones at the security personnel who were trying to enforce lockdown in an area of Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday morning.

Some locals got angry after a PCR (police control room) van reached a locality in Dindoli area to enforce the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Barot told a news agency.

"We a sent a PCR van in the area after coming to know that people were roaming around and not adhering to the lockdown norms. When the police asked locals to stay indoors, some of them got angry and started throwing stones at the policemen," Barot said.

A policeman was hurt in the incident.Five persons have been detained for the attack, he said, adding that additional force was sent to the area and the situation was brought under control.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 29,435 on Tuesday, while a total of 934 people have died. So far, over 6,800 people have recovered in the country.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country with 8,590 COVID-19 cases, followed by Gujarat with 3,548 cases and 162 deaths, according to the Union health ministry's 8 am update on Tuesday.

In Gujarat, three districts, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, have 89% of total Covid-19 positive cases in the state, health officials said.

Also Read: Telangana Police Pays Tribute To Punjab Cop, Harjeet Singh