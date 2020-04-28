The outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has paused everyone's life across the globe. People are staying indoors and are maintaining social distancing, these are the two important weapons to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country and later it got extended till May 3rd. A timely step taken by Modi is being followed by the people strictly. It's been almost a month, the entire nation is on lockdown. It is quite distressing for the people and in these testing times, it is important to stay positive.

The frontline workers are working round the clock to fight against the coronavirus. To motivate and create positivity among the people, 60 doctors from across the country have come together and danced on the popular number, ‘Happy’ by Pharell Williams. The video was titled, ‘The Song Of Hope’.

Doctors from different states like Pune, Mumbai, Surat, etc., can be seen dancing in their respective homes and hospitals. The video was compiled by Rahul Kedia and it was posted on his Instagram page.

Raveena Tandon took to her social media and shared the video. She captioned it as, “If god forbid I’m ever even a bit unwell, I want to be treated by one of these HAPPY DOCTORs!!. (60 young doctors from around the country put together this dance video at 1-month completion of lockdown. (via WhatsApp) well-done docs! And God bless!