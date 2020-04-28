NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog building here has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus. All those who have come in contact with the patient have been asked to go on self-quarantine.



"An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed," NITI Aayog said in a tweet.



"Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single covid-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine," it added.