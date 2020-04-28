NEW DELHI: The NITI Aayog building here has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus. All those who have come in contact with the patient have been asked to go on self-quarantine.
"An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed," NITI Aayog said in a tweet.
"Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single covid-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine," it added.
Recently on April 22, the Aviation Ministry headquarters at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi’s Jor Bagh was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19. The staffer was the first person in a central ministry to have contracted COVID-19 infection.
The office reopened on Monday, April 27, after being sanitized.
“TThe @MoCA_GoI office at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan is sanitized, safe, up & reopened. It was sealed after one of our colleagues tested positive for #COVID19 on 21st April. After operating from Nirman Bhawan & Udhyog Bhawan for a while, I worked out of my Civil Aviation office today,” Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri tweeted on Monday.
The ministry guidelines state that after the extension of the national lockdown until May 3, the government has ordered a phased return to office of central government ministry officials. Officers above the deputy secretary level needs to have 100 per cent attendance and 33 per cent attendance by junior staff, says the new guidelines.
The Ministry Of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday morning announced 29,435 COVID-19 cases in the country, while a total of 934 people have died. So far, over 6,800 people have recovered in India.
