NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday urged State IT ministers that Information Technology employees can now work from home till July 31, which was earlier slated to be over on April 30.
Prasad was interacting with the ministers through video-conference in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Union Minister for Electronics and IT further said his ministry is constantly monitoring spread of fake news on social media platforms.
He said that companies have informed the government of the progress they have made in removing content that were aimed at inflaming passion and placing roadblocks in India's fight against COVID-19. The union minister cautioned that any inaction by companies to clamp down on fake news would be met with consequences at the Centre and State levels, as well as police action.
The minister said products coming from any country, particularly China, should be subject to stringent security audit and verification.
"One thing is clear... we are not against any country, we are only pro-India, we are committed to India and will take measures to create opportunities for India. As regards security initiative are concerned...any product coming from any country particularly China, we expect proper security audit and verification," he said replying to a specific query on India's stance on Chinese products, a news agency reported.
On the Aarogya Setu app, Prasad said states have been appreciative of the app and assured them that a similar solution for feature phones is being developed and will be launched soon.
He urged ministers to move swiftly and promote electronics manufacturing through pro-investment initiatives. "A great opportunity beckons India, and we already have policies in place. This is India''s opportunity, where Centre and State Governments should move together. I have urged State IT ministers that they should also undertake pro-investment initiatives," he said.
