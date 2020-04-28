"One thing is clear... we are not against any country, we are only pro-India, we are committed to India and will take measures to create opportunities for India. As regards security initiative are concerned...any product coming from any country particularly China, we expect proper security audit and verification," he said replying to a specific query on India's stance on Chinese products, a news agency reported.

On the Aarogya Setu app, Prasad said states have been appreciative of the app and assured them that a similar solution for feature phones is being developed and will be launched soon.

He urged ministers to move swiftly and promote electronics manufacturing through pro-investment initiatives. "A great opportunity beckons India, and we already have policies in place. This is India''s opportunity, where Centre and State Governments should move together. I have urged State IT ministers that they should also undertake pro-investment initiatives," he said.

