The total number includes 111 foreign nationals, said the Health Ministry.



Cases are continuing to Maharashtra as the tally reached the 8,000-mark in the state on Tuesday. A total of 8,590 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 369 casualties have been reported so far.



After Maharashtra, Gujarat too remained badly affected from COVID-19 with 3,548 cases reported and 162 fatalities. The National Capital reported at least 3,108 cases and 54 deaths so far according to the Health Ministry data.



Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh reported more than 1,000 cases so far since the virus outbreak.



Meanwhile, the state of Telangana is relieved over the declining trend in coronavirus cases and is expected to be a COVID-19 -free state in the next few days.

