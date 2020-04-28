NEW DELHI: Persons who have mild symptoms of coronavirus can go for home isolation if they have requisite self- isolation facilities at home so as to avoid contact with their family members, the Union Health Ministry said.

As per new guidelines issued by the ministry, the patient should be assigned as a mild case by the treating medical officer.

The patient should regularly inform his health status to the surveillance officer and also care giver or the family members should take hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure prescribed by the medical officer.

As per existing guidelines, during the containment phase that patients should be clinically assigned as very mild/mild, moderate or severe and accordingly admitted to designated COVID-19 hospital.

According to the new guidelines issued by the health ministry, a caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24/7 basis.

A communication link between the care giver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire period of home isolation.

''Patients under home isolation can come out of isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and the medical officer certifies him to be free of infection after testing", the Ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, The number of COVID-19 cases reached to 29,435 in the country as of now and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 934.

