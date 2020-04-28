The central government has cleared the appointment of new chief justices to three high courts - Bombay, Meghalaya, and Orissa. Amid lockdown, Justice Biswanath Somadder who has been appointed as the new Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice travelled 2,000 kilometre long journey by car to take oath as the chief justice of Meghalaya. Travel restrictions have been imposed across the country due to coronavirus lockdown in the country.

He, who originally hails from Calcutta high court was earlier posted at the Allahabad High Court. He along with his wife and driver started from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday evening. He and his driver took turns at the wheel and finally reached the destination on Sunday afternoon. They took a break in the middle at Kolkata and spent a couple of hours at the Chief Justice's Salt Lake residence.

Justice Somadder was sworn in as chief justice on Monday. Meghalaya Health Minister AK Hek said that person coming to the state from other states has to go for quarantine. The state government has notified Justice Somadder, the protocol of the state and he will undergo quarantine for 14 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Schools, colleges, malls, theatres, and businesses have been shut and all the modes of public transport have been suspended till May 3. The borders have been sealed and the movement of vehicles has been restricted. The centre has eased restrictions in the places where there are no corona positive cases. Earlier this week, the MHA has announced that all the registered shops are exempted from lockdown restrictions.

Also Read: 6 Of Kurnool MP’s Kin Test Positive For Coronavirus