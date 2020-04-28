In a very tragic incident, a 50-year-old COVID-19 patient committed suicide by jumping off a hospital building on Monday. He died on the spot and his body was shifted to the mortuary. The incident took place at Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

As per the reports, the COVID-19 patient had chronic renal failure and was put on maintenance hemodialysis; he jumped from the 6th floor of the hospital’s trauma centre. K.Sudhakar, medical education minister of Karnataka said that the deceased was admitted to the hospital on April 24 with a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI).

The Minister further added that the person came from the fire exit which was opened as there was a problem with the lift. Sources say that he was given counselling and was stable. He also had his breakfast before taking this extreme step.

A total of 20 deaths took place in Karnataka because of COVID-19. Karnataka reported nine new corona positive cases on Monday. CM BS Yediyurappa on Monday conducted a meeting with all the district collectors to pass on the information that has been shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed the chief ministers of all the states in the country. The state is sketching out strategies to lift some more restrictions in the state after May 3.

Also Read: Shikar Dhawan Uses Workout Video With Ayesha To Slam Domestic Violence