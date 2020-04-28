HYDERABAD: The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now officially added six more symptoms to the existing list of widely known three symptoms of COVID-19 virus. Till now only fever, cough, cold and shortness of breath have been considered as coronavirus symptoms. But now symptoms like loss of taste or smell, sore throat, chills, shivering with chills, pain in muscles, headache were also considered as the symptoms of coronavirus.

CDC announced that COVID-19 infected person can exhibit any of these symptoms, between 2 and 14 days of the virus incubation period, after exposure to the virus.

CDC also announced some of the emergency warning signs of COVID-19, like bluish lips, trouble in breathing, and continuous pain in chest, and advised people with these symptoms to immediately consult a doctor.

1. Loss of taste or smell

A study conducted in United Kingdom has revealed that most of the COVID-19 patients in the country have symptoms related to sudden loss of taste or smell.

2. Chills

Most of the people do not pay attention to these chills and consider this as normal chills, but it is one of the most common symptom associated with the persons infected with coronavirus, said CDC.

3. Muscle pain:

According to a survey, around 14 per cent of the COVID-19 infected people in US has witnessed this symptom, during severe cases of infection.

3. Shivering with chills

Intense shivering associated with chills and other symptoms of COVID-19 is very dangerous and a person with these symptoms should immediately meet a doctor.

4. Headache

Headache accompanied by continous pain or pressure around the eyelids has been found as one of the symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

5. Sore Throat

According to a survey report, around 60 per cent of the coronavirus infected persons experience this symptom, along with dry cough

