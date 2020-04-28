ANDAMAN: A freelance journalist was arrested here on April 27th by Andaman police for posting a question related to COVID-19 on his Twitter handle.
The journalist named Zubair Ahmed, questioned why families were placed under home quarantine for merely speaking over the phone with Coronavirus patients.
Speaking to the media, Ahmed’s friends say that he referred to a news article posted in a media house, which reported that a family was quarantined as one of the members spoke to a COVID-19 positive person on phone.
His friends further added that it was a harmless tweet for which 'a draconian action like an arrest is completely unjustified.'
In another tweet, he said, "Request #Covid19 quarantined persons not to call any acquaintance over phone. People are being traced and quarantined on the basis of phone calls. #StaySafeStayHome"
Dependra Pathak, DGP, Andaman and Nicobar Administration on Tuesday released a statement which said that it is incorrect to say that he tweeted a news item.
“Such messages instigate distrust among public for the well-established and universal health and contact-tracing protocols, thus motivating people to conceal correct information, falsify their statements, do not cooperate and/or protest against medical protocols and even break the lockdown and gather in large numbers publicly,” the DGP’s statement says.
“He posted an inciting, false and instigating tweet to disrupt public harmony, violating government order and to create panic among the public,” Pathak said.
Later, a local court of Andaman granted bail to Zubair Ahmed by Tuesday afternoon, April 28.
As per reports, Zubair is a resident of Bambooflat area of Andaman. A significant portion of that area is declared a containment area. Many residents have been tested positive and extensive contact tracing exercise is underway in the same area.
