ANDAMAN: A freelance journalist was arrested here on April 27th by Andaman police for posting a question related to COVID-19 on his Twitter handle.



The journalist named Zubair Ahmed, questioned why families were placed under home quarantine for merely speaking over the phone with Coronavirus patients.



Speaking to the media, Ahmed’s friends say that he referred to a news article posted in a media house, which reported that a family was quarantined as one of the members spoke to a COVID-19 positive person on phone.