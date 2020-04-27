HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has announced that the Central government had come up with certain lockdown relaxations to the states, with the objective of resuming some economic activity in the country. This is planned to be achieved by limiting the lockdown only to Red zones and hotspots areas in the country.

Speaking to the media on Monday over the resumption of economic activities, the Union minister said that the Centre had given permission for running the activities of all the industries and stores in non-Red zone and non-hotspot areas of the country.

All the works related to construction of buildings, projects and agricultural activities can be taken up without any restrictions, He said. Prime Narendra Modi had interacted with Chief Ministers of all the states, and sought their opinions on lockdown relaxations, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that there were no COVID-19 positive cases in eight states and claimed that most of the positive cases reported in the country were from people who attended the Markaz religious meeting in Delhi's Nizamuddin organized by the Tablighi Jamaat.

The Union minister said that the Centre has advised some states to lift lockdown restrictions in phases. He urged people to follow all the precautionary measures like social distancing and continue to wear masks even after lifting lockdown and avoid mass gatherings.

With these lifting of lockdown restrictions, foreign investment into the nation will be increased, he claimed. Kishan Reddy assured farmers that they need not worry about wastage of their crops as all the crops would be purchased by the government by providing Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"India has a surplus of food grains for three-and-a-half years," the Union minister asserted.

