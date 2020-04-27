MUMBAI: As the coronavirus numbers continue to surge in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said '80 per cent patients of coronavirus were asymptomatic' in his state.

Currently, Maharashtra is the most affected state across the country with more than 7,500 confirmed cases and over 300 deaths due to deadly novel coronavirus. As the The high figure increases the possibility of a silent spread of the virus and emphasises on the need for more testing as more and more people become carriers, who can potentially spread the virus further without showing any symptoms.

Addressing the state live through various social media platforms, Uddhav Thackeray said that the state is showing a very slight dip in the graph of daily cases and is slowing down the spread of coronavirus due to the lockdown. He also added that he will be reviewing the situation before taking any decision on giving relaxations.

However, a lockdown extension could be restricted to urban centres like Mumbai and Pune as a large chunk of the cases in the state are currently restricted to those major cities.

Thackeray further added that he will take a decision on extending the lockdown by the end of this month depending on the situation in the state.

State officials have said that if the state does relax its current stringent lockdown measures, it would be in rural areas and least affected areas of the state.

Meanwhile, India recorded 1,396 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 27,982 including 872 deaths so far. A total of 48 deaths linked to the illness have been reported in past 24 hours across the country. As of April 27, 6184 patients have been cured and discharged including one foriegn national who had migrated. The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 20,835.

