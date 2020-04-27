NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that some people were indulging in making profits while supplying rapid test kits for COVID-19 to the government. He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take strict immediate action against such offenders.

The Congress cited media reports about rapid test kits for COVID-19 being sold at around 150 per cent profits to the government and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fix responsibility for the same.

"When the entire country is fighting against the COVID-19 disaster, some people are still profiteering. One detests and feels ashamed of such a corrupt mindset. We demand from the prime minister strict action against these profiteers. The country will never pardon them," he said in a tweet in Hindi.