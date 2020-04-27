MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over additional funds for Maharashtra.



In a letter, he shared on Twitter on Sunday, he said that the in the absence of fiscal help, the states will not be in a position supplement the required national government efforts in the battle against COVID-19.



"It is imperative that in these testing times the Government of India should offer suitable financial assistance to states also. The Government of Maharashtra requests additional grants of untied nature to the tune of 1 lakh crores for the Financial year 2020-21," he wrote in the letter.



"In the eventual recovery of Indian economy, the states will play a major role and if left without any help, the states will not be in a position to supplement the required national government efforts," the NCP chief added.