NEW DELHI: On the thirty-fourth day of nationwide lockdown, India recorded 1,396 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 27,982 including 872 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

A total of 48 deaths linked to the illness have been reported in past 24 hours across the country. As of April 27, 6184 patients have been cured and discharged including one foriegn national who had migrated. The active coronavirus cases in the country stands at 20,835.

Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi remains the worst affected states in India with highest number of COVID-19 cases and hotspot areas.

Telangana is seeing a slight dip in the graph as only 11 new cases were reported on Sunday and 7 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 cases nears 28,000 across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a video conference with state Chief Ministers to disuss the situation. This is the fourth time the Prime Minister is interacting with the states since the countrywide lockdown started on March 14.

