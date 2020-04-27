NEW DELHI: In the last 48 hours, two hospitals in New Delhi have been sealed as several healthcare workers tested positive. The Hindu Rao Hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been temporarily shut on Saturday for sanitisation and contact tracing.

Another hospital Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in north-west Delhi's Jahangirpuri will remain sealed until building has been completely sanitised after 44 staff including doctors were found infected with COVID-19. The patients who need critical care are being attended, while no new patients are being admitted in the hospital, officials said, as reported by a channel on Sunday.

NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said that there has been negligence on part of authorities in the Hindu Rao hospital case and that probe is underway.

"Late Saturday evening, a nurse on duty in Hindu Rao Hospital, was found positive for COVID-19. Since she has been on duty in various locations within the campus over the last two weeks, we are closing down the hospital till we fully sanitise and complete contact tracing," Joshi had said.

Only some patients are admitted right now in gynaecology ward, and appropriate arrangements will be made for them.

"There appears to be definite negligence at some level here," she said, adding, "we will have a thorough inquiry into this aspect", Joshi said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday rose to 2,918, according to health ministry's latest data at 8 am. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the national capital is now 54. In India, there are 27,892 cases on Monday and the toll rose to 872.



