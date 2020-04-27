GORAKHPUR: In the midst of growing coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, recovery of a three-month-old infant came out as a hope for many who are combating the virus.

A three-month-old baby who had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago, was cured and discharged, along with her mother who had been looking after him, on Sunday from BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

According to report, the baby is the relative of first corona-related death in Basti distict of Uttar Pradesh.

The mother, 30, had arrived with her son at the BRD Medical College on April 12, and both were tested twice. The mother was found to be negative but the baby was positive.

Speaking to the media, BRD college principal Dr Ganesh Kumar said, "The major challenge for the doctors was to save the mother from the infection. The infant was shifted to the isolation ward, where his mother took care of him with all precautions."

He further said: "The baby had no serious complications except fever for which he was initially given paracetamol. He recovered without any medication due to self-immunity boosted by the intake of mother's milk."

Reportedly, both baby and mother were tested again on Saturday and they turned out as negative.

The mother-son duo received a standing ovation from Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan, commissioner Jayant Narlirkar, and BRD medical staff for winning the battle against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,843 confirmed cases and 29 casualties have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far, according the date from Health Ministry.

