NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday asked states to stop using the COVID-19 rapid antibody test kits procured from two Chinese companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.

The two companies are Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livson Diagnostics.

In an advisory sent to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories on Monday, the ICMR said it "evaluated the kits of Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livson Diagnostics in field conditions. The results have shown wide variation in their sensitivity, despite early promise of good performance for surveillance purpose".

"In view of this, states are advised to stop using these kits, procured from the above mentioned companies and return them to be sent back to the suppliers," it said.

The Union Health Ministry has now issued a statement saying the orders "have been cancelled", and that the government "does not stand to lose a single rupee".

"Based on scientific assessment of their performance, the order in question (Wondfo) along with order in respect of another make found under-performing have been cancelled," the health ministry said.

"It is stressed that ICMR has not made any payment whatsoever in respect of these supplies. Because of the due process followed (not going for procurement with 100 per cent advance amount), GoI does not stand to lose a single rupee," it said.

In its advisory, ICMR, the country's apex health research body, said that several states have procured rapid antibody test kits and on their demand the ICMR also provided these kits with clear instructions that they are to be used only for surveillance purpose. Some states have raised issues regarding their performance during the testing exercise that they have undertaken.

