Badruddin was the corporator from the city's Behrampura ward. On noticing the symptoms, he gave his samples for testing last week and was diagnosed positive for infection. He was advised to stay under home quarantine and was later moved to a hospital as his health got critical.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is one of the most affected state with more than 3,000 confirmed cases and nearly 133 deaths so far.

