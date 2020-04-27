AHMEDABAD: In a shocking news, Ahmedabad corporator and Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh succumbed to coronavirus illness on Sunday, April 26.
The news of his death was confirmed on Twitter by Congress's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil. He took to his twitter and offered condolences to the family of the deceased Congress leader. Here's his tweet:
In another post, he wrote that Badruddin got infected while helping the poor in Ahmedabad.
Badruddin was the corporator from the city's Behrampura ward. On noticing the symptoms, he gave his samples for testing last week and was diagnosed positive for infection. He was advised to stay under home quarantine and was later moved to a hospital as his health got critical.
Meanwhile, Gujarat is one of the most affected state with more than 3,000 confirmed cases and nearly 133 deaths so far.
Also Read: COVID-19: Gujarat MLA Tests Positive Hours After Meeting CM Vijay Rupani