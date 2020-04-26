MUMBAI: Two Mumbai Police constables have lost their lives due to coronavirus on Sunday while undergoing treatment, sending shockwaves in the city’s police circles
According to reports, the deceased police personnel were a 57-year-old constable, Chandrakant Pendurkar and 52-year-old Sandip Surve.
Chandrakant Pendurkar, a resident of Worli, who passed away on Saturday at Nair Hospital and became the first Mumbai Police personnel to have succumbed to COVID-19. Details of second police personnel are awaited.
Mumbai police took their Twitter handles and offered condolences to the deceased.
"Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. May the departed souls rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for the family and friends," Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted.
At least 40 other policemen have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals in Mumbai.
In view of over 95 Covid-19 cases that have hit the force so far, the Mumbai Police have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidities or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets.
Maharashtra remains the worst effected state, with 7628 cases and 323 deaths so far.
Also Read: India COVID-19 Updates: Biggest Single-Day Jump With 1,990 New Cases