MUMBAI: Two Mumbai Police constables have lost their lives due to coronavirus on Sunday while undergoing treatment, sending shockwaves in the city’s police circles

According to reports, the deceased police personnel were a 57-year-old constable, Chandrakant Pendurkar and 52-year-old Sandip Surve.

Chandrakant Pendurkar, a resident of Worli, who passed away on Saturday at Nair Hospital and became the first Mumbai Police personnel to have succumbed to COVID-19. Details of second police personnel are awaited.

Mumbai police took their Twitter handles and offered condolences to the deceased.