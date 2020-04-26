INDORE: Amid the nationwide lockdown, a 20-year-old man's ride in a high-end yellow two-seater Porsche convertible car did not end well as he was held by security officials manning the city.

The man was out on the streets, without wearing a mask when the city's security officials asked to him to stop the car and step out at the Bapat intersection here. The boy has been identified as the son of city-based businessman Deepak Daryani, who is owner of Asha Confectionery in Indore, a news agency report said.

In the video shot on a mobile phone that surfaced on social media, the man is seen getting out of his car and speaking to the security council member. The council comprises retired personnel from the Army, paramilitary and the police as volunteers who are attached with police stations across Indore.

Although he is seen in the video pleading with the council member that he has a curfew pass, the personnel doesn't listen and asks him to do sit-ups, and also reprimands him for not wearing mask. The boy does as asked.

