NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers via video conference on Monday morning on the way ahead in the fight against COVID-19. This will be the third video conference of the PM with the heads of states.

Reports suggest that the discussion could focus on "graded" exit from the lockdown which is in place till May 3. Some states are mulling extending lockdown beyond May 3 to curb spread.

Meanwhile, to boost economic activities, Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to provide relief to people.

In his monthly ''Mann ki Baat'' radio address on Sunday, April 26, the prime minister said people have to continue being careful and take precautions. This caution can be seen in the backdrop of relaxation norms.

"I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," he said.

The Centre has now allowed neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas to open during the lockdown. But those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3. In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls, are allowed to open.

In a late night order on Friday, the Home Ministry also said malls continue to remain shut but markets in rural areas can open. However, opening of shops located in COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms and sale of liquor continue to be prohibited.

The PM had interacted last on April 11, where several CMs recommended extension of lockdown further. On April 14, PM Modi announced the lockdown extension further till May 3. He had earlier interacted on March 20 to discuss ways and means to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

