NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 64th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday amid COVID-19 lockdown.
Taking to his twitter handle on Saturday, Modi said that he had several insightful inputs for this month's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Here's his tweet:
In the last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had focussed on the situation prevailing in India due to coronavirus pandemic.
To curb the spread of novel coronavirus, PM Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 as a precautionary measure. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 3.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India have reached 25,000-mark with more than 770 deaths.
