Coronavirus disease is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered COVID-19. The first case of novel coronavirus was reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019. The infection spreads from one person to another and later, the virus began to appear outside China.

A total of 2.84 million people have been infected with coronavirus so far in the world and nearly 199k people died. In India, the number of confirmed cases is nearer to 25,000 and 779 deaths reported.

The government of India has imposed a lockdown in the country from the past 30 days to contain the spread of coronavirus. The scientists are trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. The government of India is sketching out strategies to prevent the further decline in the economy by lifting the lockdown in a phased manner.

The number of COVID-19 cases could have plateaued or might even take a downfall for some days after the lockdown is lifted. Now, what would be the situation of the country if there is a second wave of COVID-19 infection? Scientists say that there are more chances for India to witness a surge in the number of cases during monsoon.

The second epidemic may come back in late July or August in the monsoon and the timing of peak will depend on how India is able to control social distancing at that time. The change in the weather will also become a reason for the spread of infection.

Reports say that once we ease some of the restrictions on travel and go back to normalcy, there is a chance that infection may begin to rise again. In China, restrictions are lifted and the second wave is in the offing. China has recently reported new coronavirus positive cases but no deaths.

