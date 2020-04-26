NEW DELHI: India recorded the biggest single-day jump since the virus brokeout in the country with 1,990 fresh COVID-19 in past 24 hours.

According to latest data from Health Minsitry, with the new cases the COVID-19 tally in India has risen to 26,496.The death toll from coronavirus in the country has gone up to 824 after coronavirus claimed 49 lives in past 24 hours.

A total of 5,803 cases have recovered from coronavirus while there are 19,868 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Maharashtra remains the worst effected state, with 7628 cases and 323 deaths so far. The other states that have seen the most number of cases include Delhi (2625), Tamil Nadu (1821), Rajasthan (2083), Madhya Pradesh (2096), Gujarat (3071), Uttar Pradesh (1793), Andhra Pradesh (1061) and Telangana (991).

Meanwhile, Telangana's COVID-19 graph took a big dip on Saturday as only 7 new cases were reported with no casualities.

