Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD). The minister visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre to take stock of the preparedness to overcome COVID-19, a statement from the ministry said.

“Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Government of India is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the ministry said.