NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that due to the nationwide lockdown India has recorded its lowest daily COVID-19 growth rate of six per cent since March 15 this year. The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 26,917 on Sunday evening and the toll rose to 826, according to the health ministry's update at 5 pm.
In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 1975 cases and 47 deaths. There are 12 districts across the country that have not reported any fresh cases in the last 28 days.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts (HSD) are moving towards being non-hotspot districts (NHSD). The minister visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre to take stock of the preparedness to overcome COVID-19, a statement from the ministry said.
“Through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach, the Government of India is taking several steps along with the states/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,” the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the cabinet secretary had a detailed video conferencing with chief secretaries and DGPs of states and Union Territories (UTs) to review the preparedness for COVID-19 response.
