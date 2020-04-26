HYDERABAD: The number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the grim milestone of 25,000 and stood at 26,283 to date. The national capital has decided to extend the lockdown as India is still on the ascending limb of the epidemic curve.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has crossed 2,600 mark and lifting lockdown after May 3rd would witness a further increase in the number of cases. So, the Delhi government said that the lockdown would have to be continued till May 16.

Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bengal, Punjab, and Odhisha tightened lockdown measures and the lockdown is most likely to continue in the hotspots of these states after May 3rd as well.

The other states like Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat said that they would follow according to the centre's directive. Assam, Bihar, and Kerala would take a call after PM Modi's video conference with states and UTs on Monday.

The government of India has directed all the states to tighten lockdown measures but still the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the country with more number of hotspots and it accounted for nearly half of Saturday's national COVID-19 count.

The number of corona positive cases in Mumbai has more than doubled in just the past 10 days. A total of 983 containment zones have been identified in Mumbai. The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country is a matter of worry for the government.

Also Read: Shocking! 25,000 Kg Onions Helped Man Reach His Home